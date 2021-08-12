Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter worth $105,568,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,168,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,567,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $33,660,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth $31,646,000.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Signify Health stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45. Signify Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGFY. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.