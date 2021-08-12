Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $576,000 Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLDD. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

GLDD stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.30 million, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.75. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

