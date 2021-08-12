Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $608,000 Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,858 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth $328,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 7,393.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 960,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFG stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.49.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

