Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 53,380 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,380 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 55,638 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $6,709,386.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,947.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $898,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,886 shares of company stock valued at $7,953,638 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARW opened at $119.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.58. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.35 and a 1-year high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

