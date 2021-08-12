Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 7,751 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,751 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Harmonic worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter worth $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Harmonic by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -988.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.76. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

