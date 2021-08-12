Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Sells $10,080.35 in Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 347 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $10,080.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cullinan Oncology stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,785. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.06.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CGEM shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cullinan Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

