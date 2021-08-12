CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CyberAgent Inc. provides internet services. Its business portfolio includes blog media website, internet ad business, game services and investment development business for smartphones and PC. CyberAgent Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of CyberAgent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYGIY remained flat at $$9.01 during trading on Tuesday. CyberAgent has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 116.26 and a beta of -0.08.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

