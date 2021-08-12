Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.04. 68,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,332. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CYCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

