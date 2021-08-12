D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 351 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 865.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Alexander’s by 45.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 41.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALX opened at $271.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.64. Alexander’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.70 and a twelve month high of $308.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 111.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

