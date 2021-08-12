D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $406,000 in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWAA opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $12.92.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

