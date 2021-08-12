D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 37,546 Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLAMU. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Slam during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam in the first quarter worth about $99,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Slam during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Slam during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

In other Slam news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 26,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $263,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SLAMU stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03. Slam Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

About Slam

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

