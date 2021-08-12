D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 284.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,354 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 89.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 86,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 40,688 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

JHX opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. James Hardie Industries plc has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $38.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 1.26.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

