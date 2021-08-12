D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 369,289 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,028,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.07. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $13.42.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

UNIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

