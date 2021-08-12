D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 1,086 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 23.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,968,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after purchasing an additional 119,475 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,252,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,245,000 after acquiring an additional 99,181 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,000,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. bought 500 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,260.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $90.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $53.28 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

FWRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

