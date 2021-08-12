DA Davidson Boosts The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target to $128.00

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group lowered shares of The Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price target on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Joint has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.43.

Get The Joint alerts:

JYNT stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,526. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.68 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.04. The Joint has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $107.89.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Joint will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $699,215.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,054.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,403,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 459,690 shares of company stock valued at $33,032,769 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Joint in the second quarter worth $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 52.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 43,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Joint by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,690 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in The Joint by 116.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.