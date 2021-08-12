DA Davidson Comments on Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ FY2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

NUS stock opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.47. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 22,038 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 73.4% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 21.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $637,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,269 shares of company stock worth $2,440,645 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

