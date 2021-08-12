Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Daktronics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Daktronics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Daktronics in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Daktronics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $282.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Daktronics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $7.23.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.88 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.27%.

In other Daktronics news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

