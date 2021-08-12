Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $4,428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Danaher by 29.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 27.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 9.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $311.95. 17,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,976. The firm has a market cap of $222.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $312.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,031 shares of company stock worth $16,563,181. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

