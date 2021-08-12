Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Has $35,000 Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 63.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,950,528,000 after acquiring an additional 868,951 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,272,531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,023,444,000 after acquiring an additional 660,421 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $286.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

