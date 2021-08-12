Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Holdings Cut by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 92.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88,682 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 62.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.73.

DQ stock opened at $57.46 on Thursday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

