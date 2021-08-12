Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.67

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 2012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market cap of $581.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.13.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a return on equity of 90.83% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

