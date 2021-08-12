DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 3,708 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after buying an additional 33,630,705 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $342,182,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 860.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,432 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after buying an additional 3,033,710 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 602.0% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,857,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $623,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $141,849.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 174,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,729.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 558,415 shares of company stock worth $24,349,082. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $43.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.22, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.48.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.48.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

