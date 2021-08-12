DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 580 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,629,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,041,000 after purchasing an additional 506,031 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 614,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 163,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 24,085 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE HR opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.06. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.