DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 593 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPGI opened at $433.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $411.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.