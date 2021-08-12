David Golub Buys 5,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $79,350.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, David Golub bought 4,143 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $66,039.42.

On Monday, July 26th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,650.00.

On Monday, July 19th, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $77,950.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00.

On Monday, June 28th, David Golub bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $155,900.00.

On Friday, May 28th, David Golub purchased 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $63,120.00.

On Friday, June 4th, David Golub bought 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $64,240.00.

On Friday, June 25th, David Golub acquired 1,250,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $159,500.00.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. Equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 138,682 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 177.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,663,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 134,641 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the period. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

