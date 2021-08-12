David L. Stein Sells 16,302 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ASB opened at $21.31 on Thursday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,600,000 after buying an additional 4,125,526 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,739,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $13,698,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,669,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,970,000 after buying an additional 390,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Associated Banc by 2,645.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 195,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

