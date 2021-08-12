DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in DaVita by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,977 shares of company stock worth $5,739,235 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DVA traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,836. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.85 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

