Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,820,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $441.54. 1,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,817. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $450.89. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.25 and a 1-year high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

