Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,876 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in cbdMD were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in cbdMD by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,284,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 844,403 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in cbdMD by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,559,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 388,688 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in cbdMD by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 608,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 385,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in cbdMD by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 265,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in cbdMD by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 228,683 shares in the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get cbdMD alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.25 price target (down from $4.10) on shares of cbdMD in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of YCBD stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,243. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.72. cbdMD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $6.83.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). cbdMD had a negative net margin of 79.89% and a negative return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that cbdMD, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YCBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD).

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.