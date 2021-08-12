Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.72 EPS

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($4.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DAWN traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.78. 328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,228. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75.

DAWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

