DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of DBSDY opened at $92.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.12. DBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.09 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.924 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

