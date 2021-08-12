DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Credit Suisse Group

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded DCP Midstream from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Shares of NYSE:DCP traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,459. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $32.30.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 105.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 6.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,061,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,245,000 after buying an additional 694,697 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,499,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,544,000 after buying an additional 294,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,817,000 after buying an additional 2,547,109 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 20.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,312,000 after acquiring an additional 747,766 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 5.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,963,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,845,000 after acquiring an additional 214,722 shares in the last quarter. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

