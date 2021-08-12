Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives $22.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE DK traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.10. Delek US has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.66.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Delek US will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

