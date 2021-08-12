Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €156.10 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €156.10 ($183.65) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DHER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €212.00 ($249.41) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €159.87 ($188.09).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €125.95 ($148.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €118.04. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 1-year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion and a PE ratio of -17.98.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

