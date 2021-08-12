Derwent London Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 23 (LON:DLN)

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:DLN opened at GBX 3,753 ($49.03) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,522.20. The stock has a market cap of £4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Derwent London has a 12 month low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,796 ($49.59).

DLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, restated a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,568 ($46.62).

In related news, insider Mark Breuer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,378 ($44.13) per share, for a total transaction of £101,340 ($132,401.36).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

