Desjardins Comments on Héroux-Devtek Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Desjardins also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$154.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.50 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Héroux-Devtek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.80.

HRX traded down C$0.71 on Thursday, reaching C$18.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,481. Héroux-Devtek has a 1 year low of C$9.17 and a 1 year high of C$19.20. The company has a market cap of C$679.62 million and a PE ratio of 33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.75.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

