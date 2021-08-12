Desjardins Raises Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target to C$6.50

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CDDRF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Shares of CDDRF opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.33. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

