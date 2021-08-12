Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a £102 ($133.26) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,401.67 ($122.83).

LON AZN traded up GBX 141 ($1.84) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 8,321 ($108.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,991. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £128.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,393.04.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

