Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

TIFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of LON TIFS opened at GBX 315 ($4.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.87. TI Fluid Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 330.50 ($4.32). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 309.58.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

