Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Javier Ferrán Purchases 230 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88).
Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,593.50 ($46.95) on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,629 ($47.41). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,491.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 44.59 ($0.58) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
