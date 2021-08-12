Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Javier Ferrán Purchases 230 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,593.50 ($46.95) on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,629 ($47.41). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,491.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 44.59 ($0.58) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DGE. Barclays lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,940 ($51.48) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,658.13 ($47.79).

Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

