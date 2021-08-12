DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 173,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,765. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $60.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.51.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DMAC shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

