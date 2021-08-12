Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Media Solutions updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:DMS opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21. Digital Media Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $15.27.

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Media Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Digital Media Solutions were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DMS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. upped their price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Digital Media Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.