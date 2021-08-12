DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co grew its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 174.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 798.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 30.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth $91,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

Shares of DISH stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.91. The stock had a trading volume of 31,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,711. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.