dKargo Market Capitalization Hits $169.97 Million (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 12th. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dKargo has a market cap of $169.97 million and approximately $70.18 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dKargo has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00056457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.45 or 0.00895198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00111837 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002016 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

dKargo (DKA) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

