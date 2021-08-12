DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,792,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $7,125,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $5,993,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 28.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,459,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after acquiring an additional 320,642 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 460.4% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 366,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 300,746 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.72 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.