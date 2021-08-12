DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $5.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $298.99. The stock had a trading volume of 26,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,717. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.49, a PEG ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,823,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,550,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 60.4% during the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,172,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. increased their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

