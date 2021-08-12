DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $5.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $298.99. The stock had a trading volume of 26,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,717. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.49, a PEG ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. increased their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.