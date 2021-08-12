Doma (NYSE:DOMA) and Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Critical Review

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) and Doma (NYSE:DOMA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Group International and Doma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Group International 2.55% 2.90% 0.47% Doma N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Argo Group International and Doma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Group International $1.89 billion 1.06 -$54.10 million ($0.64) -90.00 Doma N/A N/A -$8.64 million N/A N/A

Doma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Argo Group International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Argo Group International and Doma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Group International 0 2 2 1 2.80 Doma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Argo Group International currently has a consensus target price of $45.42, suggesting a potential downside of 21.15%. Doma has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.44%. Given Doma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Doma is more favorable than Argo Group International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of Argo Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Doma shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Argo Group International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Argo Group International beats Doma on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market. The International Operations segment involves in the insurance risks through the broker market, focusing on specialty property insurance, property catastrophe reinsurance, primary/excess casualty, professional liability and marine, and energy insurance. The Run-off Lines segment comprises liabilities associated with discontinued lines previously underwritten by the insurance subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Doma Company Profile

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

