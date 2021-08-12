Domani Wealth LLC Has $265,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,305 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $255,171,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $223,426,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,159 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $5.60 on Thursday, reaching $129.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,945,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,796,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.