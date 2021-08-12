Domani Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. United Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,693 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Comcast by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Comcast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,698,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $91,917,000 after buying an additional 55,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,302,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,726,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $270.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.62.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

