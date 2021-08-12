Domani Wealth LLC Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,410 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,197 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 70,117 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,332,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,737,043. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.80.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

